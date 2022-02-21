Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.
frontdoor Profile
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
