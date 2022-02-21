Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

IRDM stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -414.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

