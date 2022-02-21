Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 220,600 EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,632,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVCM stock opened at 11.16 on Monday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.81.
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
EverCommerce Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
