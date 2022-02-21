Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.28 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

NYSE DVA opened at $115.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

