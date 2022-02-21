Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

