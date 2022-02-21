Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Trimmed by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Masco comprises about 2.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Masco worth $39,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.