Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.60.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.42.
In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
