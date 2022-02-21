Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.42.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

