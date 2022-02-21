Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 39.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

MA opened at $369.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,466 shares of company stock worth $298,977,897. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

