Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8,388.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

