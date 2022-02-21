Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 459 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,236,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $459.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

