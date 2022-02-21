Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,102 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,199,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

