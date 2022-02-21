Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 159,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

