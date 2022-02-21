Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $346,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

