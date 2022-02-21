Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 5,910 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $219.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.22. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

