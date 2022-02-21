MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,638.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $42,638.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.27 or 0.99915574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00066662 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00241239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00296227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00139755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001411 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.