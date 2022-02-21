Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 17,813.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 473,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,232. The company has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

