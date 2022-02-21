Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Maximus stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.49. 567,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,603. Maximus has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Maximus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

