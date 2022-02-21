Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Critical Comparison

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.36, indicating a potential upside of 78.79%. Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.79%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.35 -$34.78 million $1.65 4.55

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 24.75% 12.86% 2.39%

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its share price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

