Megacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $160,852.48 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00277470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,862,404 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

