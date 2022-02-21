Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Achieves $941,661.48

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $941,661.48 and approximately $396.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00247095 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004638 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

