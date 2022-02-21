Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Janus Henderson Group PLC’s 6th Largest Position

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,173,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,864,527 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,792,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.18 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.47. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

