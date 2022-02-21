Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.10 ($11.48) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.06 ($11.43).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($11.70) on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of €9.40 ($10.68) and a 1-year high of €12.70 ($14.43). The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.38 and its 200-day moving average is €11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 million and a P/E ratio of 92.79.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

