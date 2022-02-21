Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $60.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.03.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

