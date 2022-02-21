Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

