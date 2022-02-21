Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,562 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $208.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $296,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,396 shares of company stock worth $8,220,381. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

