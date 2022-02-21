Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 5,383 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 235.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

