MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,231 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

