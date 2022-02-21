Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,474,840. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

