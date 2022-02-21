Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 11.6% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 46,863 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 79,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $287.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

