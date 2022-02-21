Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

