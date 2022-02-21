Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 221,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

