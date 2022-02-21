Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,418,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Italk news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

TALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

