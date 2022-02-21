Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 244 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of SPLK opened at $114.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

