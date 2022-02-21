Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 51.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.17 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.