Millennium Management LLC Has $26.90 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

