Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1,456.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 649,293 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $25,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 347,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,669,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.