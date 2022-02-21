Millennium Management LLC Sells 216,966 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 61.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 57.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $441,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $224.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

