Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 891,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,213,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

