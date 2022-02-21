Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $121,948,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.29%.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

