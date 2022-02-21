Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNIXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bannix Acquisition (BNIXU)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU).
Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.