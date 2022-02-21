Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNIXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50.

