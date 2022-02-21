Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $68,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,722,000.
NYSE DNA opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86.
Ginkgo Bioworks Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
