Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $68,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,722,000.

NYSE DNA opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

