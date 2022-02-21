Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.93) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.32 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $209.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

