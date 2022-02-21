Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 305 ($4.15) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MBPFF stock remained flat at $$3.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

