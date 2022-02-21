Mithril Price Down 13.8% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00250610 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

