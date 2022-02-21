MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $299.57 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.