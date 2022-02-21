MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,482 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,835,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Entegris by 55.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

