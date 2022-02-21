MML Investors Services LLC Buys 7,683 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.88 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

