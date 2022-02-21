MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $189.30 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

