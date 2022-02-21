MML Investors Services LLC Sells 517 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $231.73 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day moving average is $261.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

