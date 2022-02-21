Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

